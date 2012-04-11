April 11

Squeeze-out successfully completed -additional BKW Inc. shares to be listed from 11 April 2012

Bern (ots) - In December 2011 the public exchange offer of BKW Inc. for registered shares in BKW FMB Energy Ltd. in free float was successfully completed with 99.31% of the shares having been tendered. Following the exchange offer, BKW Inc. launched the squeeze-out for the 365,189 untendered shares in BKW FMB Energy Ltd. In its decision dated 21 March 2012, the Canton of Berne Commercial Court declared these registered shares annulled. As already announced, the owners of BKW FMB Energy Ltd. shares which have been declared annulled will receive BKW Inc. shares on a 1:1 basis at a par value of CHF 2.50. The BKW Inc. shares additionally issued in this context will be listed from 11 April 2012. Including the additionally issued BKW Inc. shares, BKW Inc. share capital now amounts to CHF 132,000,000.-.

In October 2011, BKW Inc. submitted a public exchange offer for all BKW FMB Energy Ltd. registered shares in free float, with a view to introducing a holding structure. In return for each tendered share in BKW FMB Energy Ltd., shareholders of BKW FMB Energy Ltd. were offered one new share in BKW Inc. with the same par value. In December 2011 the exchange offer was successfully completed with 99.31% of the shares tendered, leaving only 0.69% or 365,189 shares outstanding. BKW Inc. shares have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Berne eXchange since 12 December 2011.

Following the exchange offer, BKW Inc. launched the squeeze-out for the 365,189 untendered shares in BKW FMB Energy Ltd. In its decision dated 21 March 2012, the Canton of Berne Commercial Court declared the remaining registered BKW FMB Energy Ltd. shares in free float annulled, as a result of which owners of the annulled BKW FMB Energy Ltd. shares will receive the same number of BKW Inc. shares.

The 365,189 registered shares additionally issued bring the total share capital of BKW Inc. to CHF 132,000,000.-, consisting of 52,800,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 2.50 each.

These additional 365,189 registered shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Berne eXchange as from 11 April 2012.

The listing notice, offer prospectus and other information related to the offer are available at www.bkw-fmb.ch/umtauschangebot and can be also be requested by e-mailing investor.relations@bkw-fmb.ch.

This press release is issued in German, French, English and Italian. The German version is authoritative.

(Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)