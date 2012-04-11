By Nathan Layne
| TOKYO, April 11
TOKYO, April 11 A second global shareholder
advisory firm has come out in opposition to key board nominees
at Olympus Corp, highlighting a rift between the
scandal-tainted Japanese company and foreign investors that is
likely to persist after the expected approval of a new
management team next week.
Glass Lewis has recommended investors reject seven of 11
proposed directors, including nominee president Hiroyuki Sasa,
in a vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on April 20,
an official at the advisory firm told Reuters on Wednesday.
ISS Proxy Advisory Services has also opposed Sasa and two
other directors, while urging the rejection of five years of
financial statements restated after the company's $1.7 billion
accounting fraud that came to light late last year.
While widely used as a reference by foreign investors, the
recommendations from Glass Lewis and ISS alone are unlikely to
influence enough shareholders to outright block the proposals,
which pass with majority of votes cast.
Roughly a quarter of the company's stock is in the hands of
foreign investors. The rest is with banks and other domestic
shareholders who are expected to back the new board rather than
risk creating a management vacuum.
The vote will likely underscore this split and highlight the
uphill battle faced by Olympus to regain the trust of overseas
investors, who could prove vital if it seeks to shore up its
battered balance sheet by issuing stock.
"Foreign investors are not in the majority so I don't think
(the proposals) will be rejected," said Nanako Imazu, an analyst
at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. "But the friction between foreign
investors and management should continue."
Olympus issued a statement on Wednesday to refute the
recommendations by ISS, which it said showed "some biases". For
example, it cited Sasa's 30-year career in the core medical
business and said he was qualified to lead the firm.
RISK OF LAWSUITS
Imazu of CLSA said foreign investors, which include big
U.S.-based funds Harris Associates and Southeastern Asset
Management, were likely more concerned about the risk of
lawsuits arising from ongoing fraud investigations in Britain
and the United States.
The risk that new problems will emerge out of pending
investigations prompted ISS to recommend shareholders vote
against the restated financial statements to prevent undermining
any lawsuit they may pursue in the future.
For similar reasons, Glass Lewis told its clients they
should abstain from voting to approve the financial statements,
which were based largely on an unofficial, company-sponsored
probe that was published in December.
"When you have the regulatory bodies in three different
countries still examining the events... and to rely solely on
the company's investigation after just a couple of months seemed
a bit premature," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer at
Glass Lewis.
ISS told stockholders they should oppose nominee president
Hiroyuki Sasa and nominee chairman Yasuyuki Kimoto, saying the
former was not ideally qualified and the latter too closely tied
to a big Olympus creditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC).
Glass Lewis took a more aggressive stance on the board,
recommending the rejection of seven nominees, including
independent directors Shiroh Hiruta and Motoyoshi Nishikawa, who
served on a committee charged with advising the company on its
management reform after the scandal.
Glass Lewis took issue with the committee's "tepid steps
toward reform", McCormick said. This included not recommending
the board of directors or statutory auditors resign even after
the arrest of board members implicated in the scandal.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)