April 11 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies (FET.N) closed about 9 percent above their IPO price, a day after the oilfield services company priced its upsized offering at the high end of its expected range.

The company's shares, which had touched a high of $22.90 earlier in the session, closed at $21.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.83 billion. The stock was among the most heavily traded on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Forum Energy — which provides products and services to the oil and gas sector — sold 13.9 million shares in the offering, with selling stockholders offering the rest.

The company's initial public offering raised $379 million, selling 18.9 million shares at $20 per share. It had initially planned for an offering of 15.8 million shares.

The company is backed by private equity firm SCF Capital, which will own almost 53 percent of the company post the offering and a concurrent private placement with Tinicum LP.

Of the five companies scheduled to go public on Thursday, energy industry supplier MRC Global Inc (MRC.N) and private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management priced at the bottom of their ranges.

Aluminum processor Aleris Corp postponed its offering citing market conditions, while Solar power company BrightSource Energy withdrew its offering.

MRC Global closed up 4 cents at $21.04, while Oaktree ended the day down about 1 percent.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

