By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, April 12 A London-listed miner's fight over a multi-billion dollar coal mine in Indonesia is heading to international arbitration in May after the country's supreme court moved to reject the firm's appeal last week.

Churchill Mining Plc (CHLL.L) has been fighting Indonesia's Nusantara Group for almost four years over the rights to develop a huge $3 billion undeveloped coal asset.

"Correct," Churchill's executive chairman, David Quinlivan, told Reuters on Thursday when asked whether the matter would go to international arbitration. "If nothing happens, we would proceed with lodging our application around the end of May.

"The arbitration would take place in a country that is neutral to Indonesia and Great Britain," said Quinlivan, whose company will seek 75 percent of the value of the asset, or about $2 billion. "We are in the process of preparing our application at the moment."

The 350-sq-km (135-sq-mile) mine site in East Kutai, a district in East Kalimantan province, is said to contain 2.8 billion tonnes of coal reserves. [ID:nL3E7L50FI]

The fast-growing mining sector accounts for about 11 percent of GDP in Indonesia. Indonesia's coal export growth will be fueled in large part by China and India, where power demand is expected to lift coal imports significantly over the next five years. Output will hit 390 million tonnes for 2012, industry groups say.

From late 2007 until early 2008, Churchill bought a 75 percent stake in Indonesian firm PT Ridlatama, which it says received four mining licences from the East Kutai government, and then spent about $50 million on the project.

But weeks after Churchill announced in May 2008 that the project could yield substantial coal, Nusantara Group, which originally held six licences in the disputed area, was awarded extensions to these licenses, which Churchill believed had lapsed.

A series of legal battles began, but after a March 2011 tribunal ruling in Indonesia, Churchill and minority partner Ridlatama no longer own the East Kutai project.

Churchill filed an appeal on Sept. 26, 2011 in Indonesia's supreme court and coupled that with lobbying efforts that involved Robert Gelbard, a former U.S. ambassador to Indonesia.

Despite diplomatic efforts through various embassies, the Indonesian supreme court moved to reject Churchill's appeal on April 3, sending the company's share price plummeting by as much as 39 percent.

"The lobbying will continue and on the legal front, we have a bilateral investment treaty between the Republic of Indonesia and the United Kingdom," Quinlivan said.

According to Churchill, Nusantara Group is controlled by former Indonesian army general Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo was a former head of the Kopassus special forces and was once married to one of former autocratic President Suharto's daughters.

Officials at Nusantara did not respond to repeated telephone calls and e-mails.

ROSY OUTLOOK, UNCERTAIN SECTOR

Indonesia's economy is expected to grow more than 6 percent in 2012, adding to last year's 6.5 percent rise and the country has recently benefited from several boosts to its international standing.

In December and January, Fitch and Moody's ratings agencies upgraded Southeast Asia's largest economy to investment status. Standard & Poor's on Thursday said the outlook for Indonesia's mining sector is "stable." [ID:nL3E8FC222]

World and business leaders have also flocked to Southeast Asia's largest economy with British Prime Minister David Cameron the latest this week. [ID:nL6E8FB57R]

Despite the boosts in standing and rosy outlooks, the country surprised markets this year by announcing a raft of new regulations for the mining industry including export taxes, a ban on unprocessed metals exports and changes to rules on foreign ownership. [ID:nL4E8E73NE]

"There is no certainty about a lot of things in the Indonesian mining space at the moment," Quinlivan said. "There is probably a nationalistic fervor running around at the moment.

"There was a thing in today’s newspaper about lots of Indonesians investing in London real estate," Quinlivan added. "What’s happened to Churchill would be akin to somebody in the UK coming along and taking the title-deeds to all the houses that all the Indonesians have invested in in London."

Quinlivan advised foreign investors coming to Indonesia to "tread very carefully" and said he would "probably say no" to investing in the sector now given recent developments.

"It's the investor's funds that you're playing with, not your own money," he added. "Ratings for Indonesia, in terms of its credit rating, are driven by the balance sheet, not by corporate governance. The government has made a fair advance in trying to root out corruption and bribery, but like everything, there is still a lot of work to go," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matt Driskill)

