Zug, 12 April 2012 - The Metall Zug Group increased gross sales by 1.4% to CHF 864.2 million. At CHF 96.7 million, operating income (EBIT) was in line with expectations and was just under the previous year's record level (CHF 105.4 million). The downturn on the financial markets resulted in a financial loss of CHF 20.2 million, causing net income to fall to CHF 63.4 million (previous year: CHF 92.3 million).

The household appliances and wire processing business units both recorded sales growth, leading to a 1.4% increase in gross sales to CHF 864.2 million (previous year: CHF 852.3 million). In local currency, this was equivalent to growth of 5.0%. The infection control business unit was hardest hit by the strong Swiss franc and associated price pressure, with a corresponding impact on the operating income (EBIT) of the Metall Zug Group. At CHF 96.7 million, however, this almost reached last year's record-high level of CHF 105.4 million.

Due to unfavorable stock market developments, exchange rate losses, the result of the associated company (Schlatter Holding AG) and financing costs for the expansion of the real estate business unit, the financial result showed a loss of CHF 20.2 million (previous year: gain of CHF 1.3 million).Net income therefore declined from CHF 92.3 million in the previous year to CHF 63.4 million.

As a result of the lower net income figure, cash flow also fell, standing at CHF 111.5 million previous year: CHF 140.2 million). Headcount rose to 3,261 (previous year: 3,045).

