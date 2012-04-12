BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus 1.2 million rupees year ago
April 12
Absolute Invest AG and Alpine Select AG wish to inform you that further discussions have taken place regarding the possible merger of the two companies. Both companies agreed to perform due diligence. The future legal and organisational structure of the merged investment company is to be clarified and if no unexpected obstacles occur, the merger could be completed by this autumn. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact Mr Thomas Amstutz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on telephone number +41 (0)43 888 63 00 or bye-mail: thomas.amstutz@aiservices.ch.
Absolute Invest AG (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)
* Says more than 100 Norwegian banks to take Vipps ownership stakes
