MELBOURNE, April 12 Malaysia's High Court will not examine a government decision to allow Lynas Corp (LYC.AX) to open a controversial rare earths plant, leaving the review in the hands of a minister, the Australian company said on Thursday.

Lynas needs a temporary operating licence to open the facility, but the country's political opposition has rallied together against it on fears that radiation from its waste could harm the environment.

Lynas said on Thursday the court ruled it would not be appropriate to review the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board's approval of the licence last February as an appeal was already being handled by a government minister.

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation is expected to hear the appeal on April 17 and Lynas is aiming to open the plant, near Kuantan, by June. [ID:nL3E8F52XK]

Comparisons have been made with a rare earths plant in Malaysia that was shut by a unit of Mitsubishi Chemicals in 1992 after residents there blamed the facility for birth defects and a high rate of leukemia cases.

Lynas reiterated on Thursday its plant is safe and has been subject to much more stringent regulations than the Mitsubishi facility.

"It is disturbing that this baseless scare campaign has created unnecessary anxiety and fear in the community," Lynas executive chairman Nicholas Curtis said in a statement.

Users are looking to break China's grip on the market for rare earths used in everything from hybrid cars to cell phones and wind turbines.

