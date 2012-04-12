April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2021

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 105.188

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245.5bp

over the July 2021

Payment Date April 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.05 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011076462

ISIN Temp FR0011236710

