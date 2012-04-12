April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

Issue Amount 175 million sterling

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 67bp

Reoffer price 100.0714

Payment Date April 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0760142488

