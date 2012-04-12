(Adds details)

April 12 Credit Suisse on Thursday raised its 2012 oil price forecasts, citing strong demand and political uncertainty affecting supply.

"In this environment, oil prices should mostly trend higher this year – and the next two years as well," analysts at the bank said.

The bank raised its 2012 price forecasts for Brent crude oil LCOc1 to $125 per barrel from $105, and for U.S. West Texas Intermediary CLc1 to $112 a barrel, up $3.

The analysts cut U.S. natural gas price outlook for the year to $2.64 per million British thermal units from an earlier forecast of $3.50, saying dry gas production falls are not enough to balance the market until 2013.

"Despite lower levels of activity in dry gas basins and producer shut-ins announced in Q1, we expect production declines to be muted due to growing levels of associated gas production and the record levels of inventory as we exit winter," the analysts said.

RAISES PRECIOUS METALS OUTLOOK

Credit Suisse upped its gold price forecast for 2012 to $1,765 per ounce from $1,755, saying the average price in first quarter 2012 came a little higher than it had forecast.

Analysts said the U.S. monetary policy will be key for gold price, and also expect physical demand for gold from the Indian market to pick up through the second half of the year.

The bank raised its 2012 silver price forecast to $33.50 an ounce from $32.80, mainly because of robust industrial demand growth.

The bank upped its forecasts for platinum in 2012 to $1,685 per ounce from $1,570, citing the strong performance of the metal in the first two months of the year, combined with supply side risks.

The analysts said they recognize that supply-side risks remain elevated but do not expect the market to tighten sufficiently to justify a more aggressive forecast.

UPS PRICE FORECASTS FOR CORN, SOY, CUTS WHEAT

Credit Suisse raised its 2012 price outlook for soybean and corn, citing concerns over South American production and stronger Chinese demand.

The bank now expects Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn to average $6.00 per bushel, up from $5.90 per bushel earlier.

Credit Suisse said although inventories are expected to see a significant build following the next U.S. harvest season, the corn markets are likely to remain extremely tight until then due to a higher-than-expected pace of exports and feed consumption.

For CBOT soybeans, the brokerage adjusted its 2012 price forecast to $13.31 per bushel from its previous forecast of $12.31.

"Although we thought that a significant portion of Chinese imports would come from South America, damages due to La Nina have weakened output and reduced exportable supply," the brokerage added.

Credit Suisse, however, lowered its 2012 CBOT wheat price forecast to $6.17 per bushel from $6.25 per bushel.

"With higher plantings across most regions and the U.S. prospective plantings report forecasting an increase in the next marketing year, we expect wheat prices to trend lower in the next year as well," Credit Suisse said.

