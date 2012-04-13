April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Issue Amount $18.7 million

Maturity Date April 20, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.