BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Issue Amount $18.7 million
Maturity Date April 20, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.