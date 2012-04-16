April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Yield 1.536 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

