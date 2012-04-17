April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Alpiq AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 16, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Basler KB & BZ Bank
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0184183322
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.