April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Australia Finance

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 102 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 27bp

Payment Date April 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

