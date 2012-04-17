BRIEF-IMF Bentham's U.S. investment vehicle funds co's first matter
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 70 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director
* Entered into MOU to enter into formal agreement with Psaros Group of cos for development of residential, commercial site in East Perth