SE Asia Stocks-Lower as Trump's protectionist tirade weighs

Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets were weaker on Friday in the absence concrete economic drivers, with investors across broader Asia wary after U.S. President Donald Trump again accused China of currency manipulation. Trump called China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation on Thursday, only hours after his new Treasury secretary promised a more methodical approach to analysing Beijing's foreign exchange practices. Trump's comments weighed on the already weake