April 17 U.S. equipment rental company United Rentals Inc posted a first quarter profit, helped by higher volumes and rental rates.

Net income was $13 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20 million or 34 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 25 percent to $656 million.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $40.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 8 percent in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)