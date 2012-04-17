Sika posts 21.8 percent increase in profit for 2016
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date April 2, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.683
Yield 0.732 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.8bp
over the 0.375 pct April 2015 UST
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley & UBS
Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's shelf programme
ISIN US500769FC35
