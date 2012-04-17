April 17 Oaktree Capital Management Funds, which offered to buy toymaker Jakks Pacific in September, said it will make a firm offer and had hired proxy solicitors to replace the company's board if necessary.

"Oaktree has no confidence in the capability and credibility of the current board and management team," it said in a letter to the company's board.

Oaktree said it will fund the deal with a combination of equity and debt, and said Guggenheim Partners will provide the debt required to complete deal. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)