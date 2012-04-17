(Updating to add background in 7th paragraph)

By Josephine Mason and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, April 17 Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) sees its copper output rising in the second half of the year as ore grades at its Kennecott Utah copper mine improve, Andrew Harding, the company's head of copper, said on Tuesday.

Output was hit in the first quarter due to a dip in ore quality at Kennecott, but grades will recover in the second half, Harding told Reuters in an interview at the CRU copper conference in Santiago.

Rio Tinto reported worse-than-expected declines in iron ore, copper and coal production in the first quarter after it was hit by bad weather. The news knocked the global miner's shares lower on Tuesday. [ID:nL3E8FH270]

Rio Tinto also sees treatment and refining capacity outpacing supply for some time, Harding said. That would lead to lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), which miners pay to smelters to treat their material, market participants have said.

"Treatment charges will reflect a large installed treatment and refining base and you’ve got an industry struggling to get supply out so I think you will continue to see (those) trends for some time in future," he said.

Stubbornly dwindling ore grades and disruptions are seen cutting copper supply in the first half of this year, but key miners expect output to rebound in the final six months of 2012.

Anglo American predicted the charges would fall due to a shortage of concentrate and traders have reported lower numbers in the last month.

A spot deal was reported in March as low as $27 per tonne, down from around $35 per tonne earlier in the month.

Harding's comments came as he forecast a 9.9-million-tonne deficit by 2025 on the expectation that refined metal demand will exceed supply. Rio has predicted supply will grow at a rate of 3 percent and demand will rise between 3 and 5 percent until 2025.

"This is not to say the deficit will actually occur but that new discoveries and additional projects will be required to meet demand over and above known expansions," he said.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bob Burgdorfer and Bernard Orr)

