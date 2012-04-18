April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 27, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.441
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, euivalent to 370.7bp
over the 0.75 pct February 24, 2017 OBL
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0775870982
