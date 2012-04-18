* Aus unit was to go public in 2nd-qtr 2012

* Unit to post $7 mln loss in 1st-qtr - analyst

* IPO delay to affect capital deployment - analyst

* Shares fall 23 pct

(Adds details, analyst quotes; updates shares)

By Sharanya Hrishikesh and Tanya Agrawal

April 18 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) fell as much as 23 percent as investors worried that the life and mortgage insurer's capital deployment plan would hit a roadblock due to the delay in the initial public offering of its Australian unit.

Genworth has struggled to maintain its capital levels as its U.S. mortgage insurance business posted losses for years. The company has used its foreign units, especially its Canadian mortgage insurance business Genworth MI Canada (MIC.TO), as a source of capital in the past.

In November, Genworth had said it was looking to sell up to 40 percent of its Australian mortgage insurance unit through an IPO in the second quarter of this year. The company said on Tuesday that it now plans to complete the IPO in early 2013.

"The management team had intended to use part of the proceeds from the IPO to buy back shares during 2012. Now, that will be delayed until at least early 2013" BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said.

Genworth had hoped that the share buyback would placate investors who have been vocal about the low returns on their money. Hedge fund manager Steve Eisman even went so far as to threaten a proxy war. [ID:nN29166610]

The company said its Australian business is expected to post a "modest" first-quarter loss.

Raymond James analyst Steven Schwartz estimates the unit to post a loss of $7 million for the quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, the Australia MI business had a regulatory capital ratio of 157 percent and a book value of $2.0 billion. [ID:nL4E7M34P6]

Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make downpayments below 20 percent. During the housing boom, Genworth and pure-play mortgage insurers MGIC Investment (MTG.N) and Radian Inc (RDN.N) insured millions of mortgages at low premiums and were stuck with billions in losses when the loans went bust.

Genworth shares fell to a four-month low of $5.96 in morning trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore. Additional reporting by Jochelle Mendonca; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

((sharanya.hrishikesh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:sharanya.hrishikesh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GENWORTH/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.