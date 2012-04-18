April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower L-Bank

Guarantor State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.413

Reoffer price 99.413

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0775564197

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.