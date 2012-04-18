April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 30, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 101.541
Yield 3.193 pct
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0775889495
Data supplied by International Insider.