April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower PEMEX
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date April 25, 2017
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.715
Reoffer price 99.715
Yield 6.193 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
