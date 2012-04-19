TOKYO, April 19 Idemitsu Kosan Co (5019.T), Japan's third-largest refiner, has not entered talks with Iran to renew its annual term contract for the financial year beginning this month, the firm's chairman said on Thursday.

"We haven't entered the negotiation (with Iran) for contract from April," Akihiko Tembo, who also serves as president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), told reporters.

"We will make some cuts (in volumes)... but because the volume is small, if we cut too much, it could be zero. It's better not to lose (the Iran contract.)"

Idemitsu was waiting for its turn to begin negotiations with Iran, he said, adding that the company has not discussed the new contractual volume for this financial year.

The company is estimated to have bought about 7,000 barrels per day in the financial year that ended in March. Tembo declined to comment on Idemitsu's contractual volumes with Iran, which is OPEC's largest producer after Saudi Arabia.

The Japanese government probably wants Idemitsu Kosan (5019.T) to continue cutting Iranian crude imports as before, that is by 10 to 20 percent a year, Tembo said on March 21, a day after the U.S. exempted Japan from financial sanctions.

Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80 percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said on Wednesday. [ID:nL6E8FJ001]

The United States and the European Union are pushing ahead with sanctions against Iran because of fears the Islamic nation might use its nuclear programme to develop weapons. Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

