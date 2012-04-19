BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Suncorp Metway Ltd
Issue Amount A$650 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2015
Coupon 3-Month BBSW+ 150bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, NAB & WBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Austrian
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.