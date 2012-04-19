April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Suncorp Metway Ltd

Issue Amount A$650 million

Maturity Date April 23, 2015

Coupon 3-Month BBSW+ 150bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, NAB & WBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Austrian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.