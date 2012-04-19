April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Petra Foods Ltd
Issue Amount S$70 million
Maturity Date April 27, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's CDP
