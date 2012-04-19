April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Petra Foods Ltd

Issue Amount S$70 million

Maturity Date April 27, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's CDP

