* Q1 adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.04

* Q1 rev $352.2 mln vs est $355.9 mln

* Sees Q2 rev $360-$380 mln vs est $360 mln

April 19 Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by inventory corrections and supply disruptions from the Thailand floods, but guided second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.

The San Jose, California-based company expects to report revenue of $360 million to $380 million for the current quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $360 million for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our current scheduled backlog is sufficient to achieve the low end of this range," Chief Financial Officer Mark Frey said in a statement.

Fairchild — the first major U.S. chipmaker to report results for the last quarter — said it is seeing broad-based reordering in all major end markets and the increased bookings is driven by new product launches and design wins in its mobile segment.

The company, which makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars, warned of inventory pile-up hurting demand in the last couple of quarters.

For the first quarter, Fairchild earned $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $43.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents a share.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $352.2 million.

Analysts expected 4 cents per share in earnings before items on revenue of $355.9 million for the quarter ending April 1.

Fairchild shares, which have gained about 40 percent in value since touching a year-low of $10.27 in October 2011, closed at $14.39 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

