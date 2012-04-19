April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sodertalje Kommun (City of Sodertalje)

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2016

Coupon 3-moth STIBOR + 50 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

