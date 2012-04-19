BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sodertalje Kommun (City of Sodertalje)
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 25, 2016
Coupon 3-moth STIBOR + 50 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.