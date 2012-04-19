April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommuninvest i Sverige

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date April 27, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.96

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62bp

over the CT3

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, Nomura & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0776287897

