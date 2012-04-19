April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.571

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0752085612

Temporary ISIN XS0776295213

