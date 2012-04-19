* Shares close up 109 pct at $35.48

* At Day 1 close, co valued at $3.28 bln

By Aman Shah

April 19 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc's (SPLK.O) shares enjoyed the best first-day pop so far this year as companies that crunch big data gain more prominence in a highly wired world.

Splunk's shares closed at $35.48, or 109 percent above the offer price, implying a market valuation of $3.28 billion.

"The market is giving Splunk credit for being the first mover in big data," Splunk CEO Godfrey Sullivan told Reuters.

In a lackluster IPO market, technology companies, especially those that are focussed on cloud or enterprise, have managed to stand out given their unique business models and sharp growth trajectories.

Enterprise companies, which sell products primarily to businesses, come with many features that investors like -- predictable revenue streams, high margins and the ability to tap into a market that topped $12.2 billion last year, according to research firm Gartner.

"Investors are after growth and the tech sector is delivering that," Morningstar analyst James Krapfel told Reuters.

Splunk also found favor with brokerage JMP Securities, which started coverage of the company stock with a 'market outperform' rating.

FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE

Splunk, started in 2004 as a troubleshooter for IT departments, helps organizations collect and analyze big data, and counts companies such as Bank of America (BAC.N), Viacom (VIAB.O) and Zynga (ZNGA.O) among its 3,700 customers.

For the fiscal year ended Jan 31, the company -- which competes with larger companies such as IBM (IBM.N) and Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) in the data analytics segment -- posted an 83 percent rise in revenue, but reported a widening loss of $11 million from $3.8 million a year ago.

"They have recurring revenue because most of it comes from the amount of data that they process," said Francis Gaskins, president of IPO research site IPOdesktop.com.

"They're getting a toehold in the large companies and then expanding their applications."

Splunk is backed by four private equity firms -- Sevin Rosen, August Capital, Ignition Partners and JK&B Capital. They together own about 61 percent of the company's shares, while CEO Sullivan has a 7.1 percent stake.

MINOR HITCH

The company's debut experienced a minor hitch and trading was temporarily halted soon after the stock began trading.

"There was a 'fat finger' trade ... somebody hit the wrong button and entered a trade for Splunk at $18 and the stock was halted because that was such an anomaly to the normal trading pattern," Sullivan said.

Some trades were also cancelled by the NYSE Arca stock exchange and the stock's high-point was revised to $34.72 from $40, according to Thomson Reuters data.

