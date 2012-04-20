April 20 Former Australia captain and World Cup winner Michael Lynagh is showing positive signs but remains in a critical condition in a Brisbane hospital after suffering a stroke, his doctor said on Friday.

The 48-year-old former flyhalf has been in hospital since Monday after suffering problems with his vision, coordination and balance.

"This significant stroke is a rare event for someone of Michael's age," neurologist Rob Henderson said.

"The next few days are critical because of swelling in the region of the brainstem, but current signs are positive," Henderson said of the former Queensland Red.

Lynagh, who won the World Cup in 1991 and played in 72 tests for the Wallabies, retired from international rugby in 1995 and moved to England, where he now resides.

Australian Rugby Union chief executive John O'Neill said he had been inundated with calls asking about Lynagh's condition.

Lynagh's father Ian was grateful for the support.

"It has been a difficult few days and it is reassuring to know that there are so many people who care," he said.

