Indonesian companies Japfa Comfeed and Sampoerna Agro top the list of earnings downgrades among 15 stocks in the country's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters shows.

Over the past month, analysts have cut EPS estimates on agri-food firm Japfa Comfeed by 5.8 percent on average and on palm oil planter Sampoerna Agro by 4.1 percent for the year ending 2012.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

Japfa Comfeed has an Earnings Quality score of 19 and Analyst Revision score of 52. The company's gross, operating and net margins lagged the industry median figures for last year.

With two analysts downgrades over the past month, Sampoerna Agro has an Analyst Revision score of 26 and an Earnings quality score of 68.

Japfa Comfeed shares have edged about 1.8 percent over the past month, while Sampoerna Agro is flat. The broader index has gained 3.5 percent in the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)