April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer Nomos Capital PLC
Borrower Nomos-Bank OJSC
Issue Amount S500 million
Maturity Date April 26, 2019
Coupon 10.0 pct
Yield 10.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & VTB capital
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.