April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer Nomos Capital PLC

Borrower Nomos-Bank OJSC

Issue Amount S500 million

Maturity Date April 26, 2019

Coupon 10.0 pct

Yield 10.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & VTB capital

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.