April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount C$400 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2015
Coupon 1.7 pct
Yield 1.714 pct
Reoffer price 99.959
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the COG
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
