BRIEF-Lock-up period for Southwest Securities' 1.0 bln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Agrokor
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 01, 2019
Coupon 9.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.875 pct
Spread 870 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
144A ISIN XS0776110966
Regs ISIN XS0776111188
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.