April 22 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it had begun restarting an unspecified unit at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday afternoon, according to a notice on a community information line.

The refinery reported maintenance activities at its upgrader facility on April 19. [ID:nWNAB1726]

The restart might result in periodic flaring events at the refinery for about 24 hours, the company said.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

