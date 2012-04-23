BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.325
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669838541
Data supplied by International Insider.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: