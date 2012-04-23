April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 8, 2014
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 105.155
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 Gilt
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.875 billion
sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0479413931
