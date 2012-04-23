April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
(L-Bank)
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date May 2, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date May 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) GSI, JPmorgan & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0777538009
