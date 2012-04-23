April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

(L-Bank)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date May 2, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) GSI, JPmorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0777538009

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.