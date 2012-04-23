April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank of East Asia

Issue Amount S$200 million

Maturity Date September 13, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Yield 4.298 pct

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total S$800 milion

when fungible

ISIN XS0755885778

