April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank of East Asia
Issue Amount S$200 million
Maturity Date September 13, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Yield 4.298 pct
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total S$800 milion
when fungible
ISIN XS0755885778
