TOKYO, April 25 Canon Inc Wednesday
upped its full-year profit forecast as a weakening yen boosted
overseas earnings and burgeoning demand for higher-end digital
cameras helped offset fewer sales of printers and other office
equipment.
The company, raised its operating forecast for the 12 months
to Dec 31 to X XXX billion y en from a January prediction of 390
billion yen. That compares with a consensus expectation for 466
billion yen based on the average of 23 estimates from analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unlike Japan's other electronics makers, which have been
burdened by losses in their television units, Canon has remained
profitable by keeping its consumer business focused on digital
imaging allowing it to tap a burgeoning market for higher end
digital single reflex (DSLR)cameras
Since the beginning of the year its shares have gained 9
percent, compared with 5.6 percent dip in Sony's stock.
Earning about 80 percent of its income overseas Canon is
also benefiting from a weakening yen, which will help Japan's
other exporters, that is bolstering the value of its overseas
income when converted into yen.
From July through most of February the Japanese currency
traded above 80 yen to the dollar, breaking through 76 yen in
November. That strength has prompted many Japanese firms to
offer conservative currency estimates. Since February 22 the yen
has weakened to below 80 yen, going as low as 84 yen in mid
March.
For the quarter ended March 31, the camera and
printer-maker's operating profit was x x billion y en compared
with 82.5 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consensus expectations were for a 89.8 billion yen profit, from
six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canon has been led since 1995 chairman, Fujio Mitarai. In
January he announced his return to the role of president, a
position he gave up in 2006 to lead Japan's most influential
business lobby, Nippon Keidanren.
The maker of IXUS and PowerShot cameras, which built its
first camera in 1933, competes against Nikon and Sony.
It aims to sell xx million compact cameras and xxx million
interchangeable lens cameras this year, u p from 18.7 million and
7.2 million in 2011.
In printers and other office equipment its main rival is
Xerox Corp.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly)