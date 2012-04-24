April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 296.8 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date May 19, 2016

Coupon 7.08 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 20 - 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

