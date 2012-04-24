(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - The factors behind the credit stability of leisure industries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are examined in two reports by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Europe's Leisure Industries Hold Firm Against A Sluggish Economic Environment" and "Credit Quality Of European Leisure Industry Largely Unaffected By Current Economic Uncertainty."

As the first report points out, almost 80% of the issuers we rate in these industries have stable outlooks. Our view of credit stability for the sector takes into account the lack of material short-term debt maturities and refinancing needs, and generally supportive financial policies, with a number of companies having material headroom at their current rating level.

"Companies' generally prudent financial policies to date are a key driver underpinning our view of stable credit quality for the EMEA leisure industries in 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carlo Castelli. "Nevertheless, we anticipate only limited potential for further debt reduction in 2012, on account of declining discretionary cash flow. We base this view on our expectation of increased investments as maintenance capital expenditure (capex) returns to normal levels, and as some companies resume expansion and development capex.

"In addition, we've started to see a pickup in mergers and acquisitions. And for companies rated 'BB' and above, we see a possibility that shareholder returns may increase, continuing a trend evident in 2011."

Under a scenario of limited debt reduction in 2012, and assuming lackluster economic growth in EMEA, we do not envisage material improvements in credit quality among our rated EMEA leisure companies. We consider the key areas to watch are the macroeconomic environment and its effects on the operating performance of our portfolio of rated leisure companies--particularly on their earnings stability and cash flow generation, and ultimately, on liquidity.

Our base-case economic scenario of a mild recession in Europe until the end of the third quarter of 2012, followed by a modest pickup in the fourth quarter, underpins our view of stable credit quality for the sector. However, we still see a 40% likelihood of a more severe recession in 2012. Such a development would bring material downside risks to discretionary spending--which would have an immediate effect on many leisure operators.

A more severe economic downturn could strain liquidity, and covenant compliance in particular, owing to lower profitability. Such a scenario, along with the possibility of rated companies loosening their discipline on financial policies, could adversely affect credit quality.

Just how susceptible leisure firms are to economic risk is examined in the second report, which focuses on the travel, lodging, and gaming sectors. We consider travel to be the most sensitive to a possible economic setback. For issuers in this sector, we see liquidity as the key rating driver due to the likely effects of any deterioration in operating performance. A weak economy, a projected decline in inbound visits to Europe, and increased competition and structural changes in the travel industry could in our view make 2012 a difficult year for tour operators.

Turning to the lodging sector, we forecast some top-line growth and margin improvement in 2012, particularly for players with material exposure to North America, such as InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (BBB/Stable/--). However, we believe that growth in revenues per available room (RevPAR; one of the key industry performance indicators) is unlikely to be on a par with that in 2011.

In the gaming sector, we project declining discretionary cash flow owing to pressure on profitability margins and our expectation of increased investments and possible shareholder returns. Therefore we see little scope for deleveraging among gaming operators in 2012.

For both lodging and gaming sectors, we view financial policy as one of the main rating drivers. Most lodging and gaming companies have some headroom at their current rating level. In our opinion, this should enable them to withstand a worsening economic environment and weakening discretionary spending, as long as they maintain generally prudent financial policies.