By Neil Unmack and Fiona Maharg-Bravo

LONDON/MADRID, April 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spain isn’t in need of an imminent bailout. It has already raised half its funding for this year, and its banks should be able to fund it for the rest of the year, thanks to the European Central Bank’s cheap loans. But Madrid may need help at some point. Rising bond yields, and fears over sovereign solvency, might strain banks’ liquidity, or make it hard for them to keep funding the government.

A full bailout, like those of Greece, Ireland or Portugal, would strain the euro zone’s resources. Markets might fear that Italy could be next. Investors may even start to worry about a possible debt restructuring, as they currently do involving Portugal. Spain needs a different scheme, which would rely on three pillars.

First, the banks. Although the government is forcing Spanish lenders to provision against more real estate losses, markets aren’t convinced that it’s enough, as the economy has entered a serious recession. Additional capital could come from the euro zone’s support mechanisms, which lend to governments, which then on-lend to banks. But Spain would then simply take on more debt. For the moment, it’s not possible for the euro zone to inject money directly into the banks.

If Spain is forced to prop up its banks itself, it must seek to limit its exposure by sharing losses with creditor banks, although this might prove difficult because the junior bondholders are mostly retail clients. Madrid could also use an asset protection scheme, which would help spread upfront recapitalisation costs over time.

Second, funding. Spain needs 170 billion euros over the next two years, according to Investec, the investment bank. Investors need to be persuaded to buy Spanish debt. The best way would a resumption of the ECB’s bond-buying programme. The euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, can legally buy bonds on the secondary market, but only the ECB has the resources to really keep yields stable and reassure markets. The snag is that bond investors will worry that the ECB will be spared losses in case of a restructuring, as happened with Greece. Ideally, it should be treated like private sector bondholders. An alternative would be that it buys bonds in such a forceful way that it removes default fears. But that’s something the central bank has not been willing to do so far, partly due to opposition from the Bundesbank.

Finally, Spain needs a budget fix. Markets worry that it will be forced into an endless spiral of self-defeating austerity. The IMF reckons Spain won’t achieve this year’s deficit target, and miss next year’s 3 percent target by 2.7 percentage points of GDP – unless it takes more action. Funcas, the savings bank research body, predicts Spain’s economy will shrink 1.5 percent next year, thanks in part to the deficit reduction, while the unemployment rate hits a staggering 26.3 percent. A loosening of the fiscal targets is needed. It may fuel moral hazard fears in northern Europe - so, as a quid pro quo, Spain would need to continue to enact tough reforms.

A Spanish “bailout light” needs all three strands. None of them is easy. But the alternative, a full-blown bailout triggering a contagion spiral and possibly default, would be much worse.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spain’s short-term borrowing costs nearly doubled at a sale of three-month and six month bills on April 24 compared to a month ago. The Spanish Treasury sold 725 million euros of 3-month bills and 1.2 billion euros of the 6-month bill. The average yield on the 3-month bill was 0.634, up from 0.381 percent, while it was 1.580 percent on the 6-month bill compared with 0.836 percent a month ago. Ten-year yields stood at around 5.9 percent.

- Policymakers in Spain and Europe has so far ruled out any outside help for Spain. Ewald Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, told CNBC he didn't think the country needed help from the EU or the International Monetary Fund at this stage.

- There are no plans to use the euro zone's temporary or permanent bailout funds to recapitalise Spanish banks, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in an interview on 20 April. The comments came after the International Monetary Fund called for the euro zone to use its temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the permanent the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise Spanish banks.

- Reuters: "Not if, but when" for Spanish bailout, experts believe [ID:nL6E8FHBQ6] - For previous columns by the authors, Reuters customers can click on [UNMACK/] and [BRAVO/]

