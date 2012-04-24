BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 104.781
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 11,2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.85
billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011169879
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.