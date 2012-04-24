April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
& Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.164
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0746026227
Data supplied by International Insider.