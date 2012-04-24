April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp
Reoffer price 100.022
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $500 million
when fungible
ISIN US50048MAN02
