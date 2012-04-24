April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Reoffer price 100.022

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

ISIN US50048MAN02

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.